Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Fayose predicted that CCT would absolve Saraki of all charges this year- governor's aide, Lere Olayinka says

Lere Olayinka who is Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose's media aide, says the governor had earlier this year predicted that the Code of Conduct Tribunal would absolve Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all charges. Posting a newspaper cutout outlining Fayose's 2017 prediction, Lere wrote;
 "See how Gov (Prophet) Ayodele Fayose predicted Senator Bukola Saraki's victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). - See number 8. Today, like several of Gov Fayose's predictions, the one on Saraki has come to pass.
1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 18:30

