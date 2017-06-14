"See how Gov (Prophet) Ayodele Fayose predicted Senator Bukola Saraki's victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). - See number 8. Today, like several of Gov Fayose's predictions, the one on Saraki has come to pass.
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
Fayose predicted that CCT would absolve Saraki of all charges this year- governor's aide, Lere Olayinka says
