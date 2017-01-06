Fayemi files a lawsuit asking the court to stop Fayose from probing him

Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti State and curret Minister of Mines and Steel Development has asked an Ado-Ekiti High Court to stop the Ekiti State govt from probing him.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, Dr Fayemi wants the court to restrain Governor Fayose, the state’s attorney-general and members of the judicial commission of enquiry from probing him because two cases on the planned probe are pending in courts of competent jurisdiction.
The Ekiti State House of Assembly, which ordered the governor to set up the commission of enquiry, and the Speaker of the Assembly were also joined in the suit.
The Ekiti State Assembly had asked the governor to set up the judicial panel to probe Dr Fayemi after it accused him of failing to honour repeated invitations to appear before the lawmakers to answer questions regarding the finances of the state during his tenure as governor.
But Dr Fayemi wants the court to declare the resolution of the Assembly directing the governor, who is the first defendant in the suit, to set up the commission of enquiry to investigate or probe his administration null and void. This, according to him, is because the resolution was passed during the pendency of a case involving him, the Assembly and its speaker, which touched on the legality of the summons and powers of the Assembly to conduct any investigation or direct any other person or body to do so without strict compliance with the tenets of the 1999 Constitution. The minister accused the Assembly of oppression, claiming that it had already investigated him and submitted the report of the investigation to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further action.
4 comments:
What is he afraid of?
why is this 50million bed thief afraid of a probe if his hands are clean?Mr man,face your probe and vomit the billions you stole!wicked man!you stole the state into a stupor and you expect to go scot free?You will not escape!
fayemi is a clown. he enacted a law when he was the ekiti state governor hoping that he would be immune to the law? lol. it is obvious that he is afraid of being found guilty.
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
