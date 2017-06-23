 Father of six caught having sex with a goat in Katsina, says his wife starves him of sex | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Father of six caught having sex with a goat in Katsina, says his wife starves him of sex

A 42-year-old father-of-six was caught in Katsina having sex with a goat. Babangida Garba was arrested in Ungwar Mata, Funtua local government area after his pregnant wife saw him with a goat belonging to their neighbour and raised alarm, attracting residents.

Garuba, a Goldsmith, was eventually handed over to the police and he allegedly confessed to the action, claiming it's because his wife starves him of sex.

He was paraded on Thursday alongside other criminals at the headquarters of Katsina State police command by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Abdullahi. Speaking to journalists, he said it was the second time he was sleeping with the goat.

Garuba is yet to be charged to court but the state Police Commissioner, Aliyu Abdullahi, while confirming the incident, said that Garuba would soon appear in court.
Posted by at 6/23/2017 09:27:00 am

