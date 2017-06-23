Father of six caught having sex with a goat in Katsina, says his wife starves him of sex

Garuba, a Goldsmith, was eventually handed over to the police and he allegedly confessed to the action, claiming it's because his wife starves him of sex.
He was paraded on Thursday alongside other criminals at the headquarters of Katsina State police command by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Abdullahi. Speaking to journalists, he said it was the second time he was sleeping with the goat.
Garuba is yet to be charged to court but the state Police Commissioner, Aliyu Abdullahi, while confirming the incident, said that Garuba would soon appear in court.
No comments:
Post a Comment