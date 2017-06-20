 Farmer dies after pet pig bites off his penis and fingers during a fight | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Farmer dies after pet pig bites off his penis and fingers during a fight

A farmer has died after his pet pig  bit off his penis as well as three of his fingers during an aggressive fight.  That farmer died after the cuts and wounds inflicted by the pig became infected.
Miguel Anaya Pablo returned home drunk and picked a fight with his pet pig that lived with him. The 60-year-old farmer provoked the animal, jumping up and knocking it over, so the pig became defensive and bit its owner’s penis and three fingers then left the man lying in a pool of his blood.
Pablo was found by neighbors who then proceeded to call an ambulance to take him to a hospital close to his hometown of Tuxtepec, Mexico. However, his injuries became infected and he was pronounced dead.
Posted by at 6/20/2017 03:25:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts