Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Fans get confused with August Alsina's new photo with Jada Pinkett Smith and weird caption

American R&B singer, August Alsina and Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett, who both are best friends met at the 2017 BET Awards and took pictures on the grey carpet.
Taking to Instagram to appreciate Jada who since he started battling with health issues has had his back, August shared a photo of him placing his hand around her waist and left a weird caption, which read:

'A GODDESS. A legend. A best friend. I never wanna do life without you! EVER!I love you with my whole existence.'
Some of his fans who can't relate to the photo nor the caption are a bit confused and are calling him Gay while others are suggesting they pair might be dating as the caption was too affectionate.

However, several fans believe Jada Pinkett who's married to actor Will Smith is nothing but a mother and good friend to the singer.

See some of their comments below...





