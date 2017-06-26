Family of Philando Castile, man fatally shot by police in 2016 has agreed to a $3M settlement

According to a statement issued by the city and the family's lawyers, Valerie Castile will be paid with insurance funds, and "no taxpayer monies" will be involved.
Late Castile was fatally shot at a traffic stop in July 2016 by Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Multiple videos of the shooting and its chaotic aftermath emerged, thrusting the case into the global spotlight.
The joint statement reads,
'the death of Philando Castile is a tragedy for his family and for our community. The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States. No amount of money could ever replace Philando. With resolution of the claims the family will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation. The important work of healing our community continues'.
