Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Fake palm wine factory discovered in Anambra State (Video)

Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) on Tuesday, posted this video taken at a fake palm wine factory discovered at Umudioka in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. See the video after the cut.



Watch below:
6/21/2017 12:21:00 pm

Jimmy said...

like seriously? some people are actually counterfeiting palm wine that is supposed to be easy to get from adult palm trees? this is why I don't like

consuming locally made products.

21 June 2017 at 12:27
Anonymous said...

IGBO KWENU, KWEZENUUUU!

21 June 2017 at 12:47

