Fake medical doctor who sucks patients’ sperm arrested in Niger state

For over 2 years, Usman has been working as a medical doctor at the Out Patient Department of the Minna General Hospital and no one suspected he was a fake.
He was originally a hospital attendant and has been carrying out the act of sperm licking since his days as an attendant. It's alleged that while he was a hospital assistant, he would lure patients away from the medical doctor in charge of their case, take them into a room and massage their private part then when they discharge on his palm, he would lick the sperm then discharge the patient without administering further treatment.
The Deputy Chief Medical Director of the Minna General Hospital, Dr. Hussaini Yabagi, confirmed the story, New Telegraph reports.
He said: “The management will follow the case to its logical conclusion so that it will serve as deterrent to others.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, also confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation had commenced into the incident.
