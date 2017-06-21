 Fake medical doctor who sucks patients’ sperm arrested in Niger state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Fake medical doctor who sucks patients’ sperm arrested in Niger state

A quack doctor was arrested yesterday in Minna, Niger State. The 50-year-old man, whose name was given as Usman Umaru, allegedly indulged in massaging the penis of patients and licking their sperm when they discharge.

For over 2 years, Usman has been working as a medical doctor at the Out Patient Department of the Minna General Hospital and no one suspected he was a fake. 
 
He was originally a hospital attendant and has been carrying out the act of sperm licking since his days as an attendant. It's alleged that while he was a hospital assistant, he would lure patients away from the medical doctor in charge of their case, take them into a room and massage their private part then when they discharge on his palm, he would lick the sperm then discharge the patient without administering further treatment.

He was discovered after Usman tried it on a 40-year-old patient whose name was given as Sani Baitachi. Sani did not discharge after a lengthy period of massage and this made the quack doctor slap him. An argument ensued and Usman was arrested. It was learnt that he has practised this act on at least 10 people.

The Deputy Chief Medical Director of the Minna General Hospital, Dr. Hussaini Yabagi, confirmed the story, New Telegraph reports.

He said: “The management will follow the case to its logical conclusion so that it will serve as deterrent to others.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, also confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation had commenced into the incident.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 03:11:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts