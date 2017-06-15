Faces of people still missing from the deadly London blaze

Several people are still missing or feared dead after the deadly blaze ripped through the Grenfell Tower block in London. Family and friends of the missing have since taken to social media to appeal for help in finding their loved ones.
Some of the people still missing are, Top row from left: Zainab Dean and her son Jermiah, Sheila Smith, Tony Disson, Jessica Urbano, Nadia Choucair, Yasin El-Wahabi, Nurhuda El-Wahabi, and Mo Tuccu.
Top row, right: Steve Power, Mary Mendy, Khadija Saye, Ali Yawar, Rania Ibrham, Hamid Kani, Saber Neda and Hesham Rahman.
