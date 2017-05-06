Exxon Mobil, Taleveras, Ophir win Equatorial Guinea Oil Blocks...

Major announcements were made today coming from the African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town.
Exxon Mobil, in a press statement confirmed it has signed its Production Sharing Contract, with Equitorial Guniea for Oil acreage E.G.-11, hereby heading the list of acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea's latest licensing bidding round.
All winners were revealed by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Obiag-Lima on Monday in Capetown at a press conference.
UK based Ophir Energy won the block EG 24, whilst Taleveras picked the highly potential EG-07 Oil block and Clonterf Energy landed Block EG-18.
The West African nation's Ronda 2016 open and competitive bidding round was declared a success by Industry analyst and watchers.
2 comments:
Nice
... Merited happiness
Enter your comment...Congrats Igho Charles Sanomi
Post a Comment