Monday, 5 June 2017

Exxon Mobil, Taleveras, Ophir win Equatorial Guinea Oil Blocks...

Major announcements were made today coming from the African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town. 

Exxon Mobil, in a press statement confirmed it has signed its Production Sharing Contract, with Equitorial Guniea for Oil acreage E.G.-11,  hereby heading the list of acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea's latest licensing bidding round.
 
All winners were revealed by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Obiag-Lima on Monday in Capetown at a press conference. 

UK based Ophir Energy won the block EG 24, whilst Taleveras picked the highly potential EG-07 Oil block and Clonterf Energy landed Block EG-18.

The West African nation's Ronda 2016 open and competitive bidding round was declared a success by Industry analyst and watchers.
