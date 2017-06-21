"I hardly share pregnancy pics. Because I usually am quite insecure about how I look during such a delicate and hormonal period. But...I felt like sharing this one today. My brother took this picture without me realising on one of his random inner city excursions I invited myself to . lol obviously lost in thought and concentration."
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
Ex video vixen/actress, Venita Akpofure shows off her baby bump
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/21/2017 08:45:00 pm
