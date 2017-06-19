 EX BBN housemate, Tboss pictured with Omotola, Stephanie Linus, Bovi, Iyanya and Falz at the US consulate | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

EX BBN housemate, Tboss pictured with Omotola, Stephanie Linus, Bovi, Iyanya and Falz at the US consulate

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, a.k.a Tboss was present at the Creative community meet and greet with the US consulate General. She met Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Linus, Bovi, Falz, Iyanya and host of others. More photos after the cut.







6 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Tboss is buzzing!

Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 17:57
Anonymous said...

She looks old. Can't see any beauty just light complexion

19 June 2017 at 17:57
Cream said...

My Tboss darlinggg,Omotola is too fine biko

19 June 2017 at 17:57
Anonymous said...

Diis tboss u need food

19 June 2017 at 18:02
Evelyn said...

The sparkle gel omotola dey put for eye make her look like she dey suffer apollo and bacteria plus pus don full her eye.

19 June 2017 at 18:05
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:08

