"My little angel . My princess is 8 today. I'm thankful for this wonderful miracle God blessed me with. #birthdaygirl#princess #beautiful #oneinamillion#bestestgiftever.To party with Leyla please go to her school and take one gift pack Lool."
Monday, 12 June 2017
Ex BBN housemate, Bisola celebrates her daughter on her 8th birthday
