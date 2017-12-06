 Ex BBN housemate, Bisola celebrates her daughter on her 8th birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Ex BBN housemate, Bisola celebrates her daughter on her 8th birthday

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Leyla as she turns 8 today. She shared a beautiful photo of her and captioned it; 
"My little angel . My princess is 8 today. I'm thankful for this wonderful miracle God blessed me with. #birthdaygirl#princess #beautiful #oneinamillion#bestestgiftever.To party with Leyla please go to her school and take one gift pack Lool."
