 Ewww! UFC fighter Justine Kish defecates in the ring when locked in submission (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Ewww! UFC fighter Justine Kish defecates in the ring when locked in submission (photos)

During Justine Kish’s fight against Felice Herrig at UFC Fight 112 on Saturday, Kish was put in a submission that made her bowels fail. Herrig was able to pick up the win after the fight went all three rounds, but it almost came to an end sooner in the third round when she locked Kish in a rear-naked choke. Kish did not tap out but she ended up defecating right in the middle of the ring.



The poop on the mat wasn’t discovered by referees during the fight or else the match would’ve been stopped immediately. After the fight, Kish embraced the moment on Twitter, acknowledging what happened in a “s--t happens” hashtag.


Posted by at 6/27/2017 08:28:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts