The poop on the mat wasn’t discovered by referees during the fight or else the match would’ve been stopped immediately. After the fight, Kish embraced the moment on Twitter, acknowledging what happened in a “s--t happens” hashtag.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Ewww! UFC fighter Justine Kish defecates in the ring when locked in submission (photos)
The poop on the mat wasn’t discovered by referees during the fight or else the match would’ve been stopped immediately. After the fight, Kish embraced the moment on Twitter, acknowledging what happened in a “s--t happens” hashtag.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 08:28:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment