CDQ comes hard on Dammy Krane over his arrest in Miami

So after Dammy Krane got arrested on June 2nd, for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, identity theft and was detained in a police cell, we saw several tweets emerging from his Twitter account.
One of the tweets read: 'This one, that one, rumor...One time for my fans, new material coming, I go talk everything. God got, help me say amin o!'new material coming'
Today, rapper CDQ took to his social media to react over his arrest and tweet. He later deleted the posts but we got the screenshots before he took them down.
Na dem sabi... dee
Wats with the ewww, Linda? Na absolute true he talk na
Cdq yeah yeah woss wobi he just murdered dammu krane
U be real fool linda big bully like you. queen of show off ur own dey come.
There's reallly no love in this their so called music industry! CDQ your own cup self go soon full,just watch out
Well done Linda. Dont let any lost escape our eagle eyes. Keep the news coming
You'r a big fool. Keep hating nd keep keep bn stagnant
Mr ANonymous must you always insult for nothing? please guys this dude needs to be checked bcoz these are traits of suicide...excess anger towards whom you barely know.
Help me tell em cdq
As Daddy Freeze rightly said, the pressure on all these Nigerian celebrities are just too much.
If DammyKrane gets out of this, let him just come back and cut his clothes according to his size.
