Monday, 5 June 2017

CDQ comes hard on Dammy Krane over his arrest in Miami

So after Dammy Krane got arrested on June 2nd, for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, identity theft and was detained in a police cell, we saw several tweets emerging from his Twitter account.


One of the tweets read: 'This one, that one, rumor...One time for my fans, new material coming, I go talk everything. God got, help me say amin o!'new material coming'

Today, rapper CDQ took to his social media to react over his arrest and tweet. He later deleted the posts but we got the screenshots before he took them down.
dee boi said...

Na dem sabi... dee

5 June 2017 at 21:45
Halabi Dayor said...

5 June 2017 at 21:45
Anonymous said...

Wats with the ewww, Linda? Na absolute true he talk na

5 June 2017 at 21:52
hrm paul said...

Cdq yeah yeah woss wobi he just murdered dammu krane

5 June 2017 at 22:07
Anonymous said...

U be real fool linda big bully like you. queen of show off ur own dey come.

5 June 2017 at 22:08
Anonymous said...

There's reallly no love in this their so called music industry! CDQ your own cup self go soon full,just watch out

5 June 2017 at 22:28
Anonymous said...

Well done Linda. Dont let any lost escape our eagle eyes. Keep the news coming

5 June 2017 at 22:31
Anonymous said...

You'r a big fool. Keep hating nd keep keep bn stagnant

5 June 2017 at 22:32
Anonymous said...

Mr ANonymous must you always insult for nothing? please guys this dude needs to be checked bcoz these are traits of suicide...excess anger towards whom you barely know.

5 June 2017 at 22:43
BAYODE AKINOLA KINHOOD said...

Help me tell em cdq


5 June 2017 at 22:46
Nnamdi Okafor said...

As Daddy Freeze rightly said, the pressure on all these Nigerian celebrities are just too much.

If DammyKrane gets out of this, let him just come back and cut his clothes according to his size.

Romangoddess Breaks International Boundaries As 50 Cent Drops Comment

5 June 2017 at 22:51

