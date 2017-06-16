 Every 4 years, the village of Umuiyi sacrifices 7 children to a blood-thirsty god! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

Every 4 years, the village of Umuiyi sacrifices 7 children to a blood-thirsty god!

In the Nigerian village of Umuiyi, the water is sweet and plentiful, the corn swells golden, the goats and chickens thrive, and the trappers bring home antelopes. But the villagers owe their prosperity to a dark pact: every four years, they sacrifice seven of their children to a bloodthirsty god.

 Ure, the headstrong teenaged daughter of a powerful patriarch, challenges this in “The Promise Under The Iroko Tree” by Petra Okeke-Bestman.
Read it today on OkadaBooks to see what happens! And sign-up with this link http://bit.ly/OkadaInstagram  to get N150 free credit to start reading the book here today!

 
You can also connect with Petra Okeke-Bestman through her website at www.pobestman.com
And Follow OkadaBooks at http://twitter.com/okadabooks
Like OkadaBooks at http://facebook.com/okadabooksor Stalk our sexy book pictures at http://instagram.com/okadabooks

And don't forget you can always publish your stories, books or blog series and start earning on OkadaBooks in less than 1 day!


Inline image 2


PS: More than 140,000 people have already used our app to download books over 986,000 times – join the ride today and see what the buzz is all about … for the best reading experience download our app at http://okadabooks.com/app to start reading!
Posted by at 6/16/2017 07:11:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts