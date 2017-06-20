'Evans' wife has not visited her family home since she got married, her brother reveals in new interview

Mr. Chukwuemeka Okoye, while speaking to Vanguard, said his sister, Mrs. Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, got married to Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans in 2006 and since then they have not set eyes on her. Even when their father died in 2014, he said she did not return home.
Her husband, Evans, also did not attend the burial of his father-in-law. Uchenna is the youngest of 13 Children in the Okoye family and got married quite early to the kidnap kingpin then moved away with him, after which she ceased communicating with all her older siblings and parents.
Chukwuemeka, who is a farmer and a daily paid job man at Oraifite market said he never communicated with his sister on the phone and had no idea she even had children at all, let alone five of them. He also said he will not be able to identify his brother-in-law Evans if they meet. He said that their family have lived in poverty for years and their mother is diabetic, yet Uchenna and her husband never cared to help them.
He said: “Our father was very sick when Uchenna got married and he was bedridden for eight years before he died in 2014. It was her father-in-law that came for the burial. Once she got married, nobody heard from her again and sometimes we heard that she was living abroad. My elder brother who is living abroad once told me that he communicated with her and there was no way I could know their present predicament because I do not watch television, neither do I have a mobile phone that can be used for browsing.”
Uchenna’s cousin, a Reverend of the Anglican Church, spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity. He disclosed they did not know much about Uchenna because she was not communicating with the family, adding that he only knew about their present situation from the internet.
