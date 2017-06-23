 Ethnic agitations: Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, meets with media heads/practitioners | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Ethnic agitations: Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, meets with media heads/practitioners

As part of his consultations towards finding a lasting solution to the ethnic agitations expressed in many parts of the country, acting president Yemi Osinbajo, last night met with media practitioners in the country. The meeting took place at the state house Abuja. Among those in attendance were newspaper publishers, Editors, and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Osinbajo enjoined media practitioners to stop propagating the message of hate speech campaigners. More photos after the cut.







