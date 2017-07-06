Eric Trump blasts his Dad’s haters, says they're not people

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric in a TV appearance on Tuesday reacted over the ongoing probe of his father's presidential campaign saying that the Democrats who are in support of the investigation are ‘not even people'.
"You see the Democratic Party they're imploding. They're imploding. They have no message. You see the head of the DNC who is a total whack job. There's no leadership there. And so what do they do? They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own."
On Wednesday morning, Democratic National Committee chairman, Tom Perez tweeted in response,
‘Eric, Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting."
The FBI is presently investigating an alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.
No comments:
Post a Comment