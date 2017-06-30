 Eric Benét claps back at Jay Z after he shades him in new album | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Eric Benét claps back at Jay Z after he shades him in new album

JAY-Z dissed so many people in his new album 4:44, one of them being Eric Benét who was once married to Halle Berry. Describing how he almost lost Beyonce due to his infidelity, JAY-Z compared it to Eric losing Halle Berry, who was once seen as a world class beauty.

"You almost went Eric Benét. Let the baddest girl in the world get away. I don’t even know what else to say. N*gga, never go Eric Benét," JAY-Z rapped on the song titled "Kill Jay Z".

It seems Eric was alerted to the lyrics of JAY-Z's track because, almost as soon as the album dropped, Eric tweeted at JAY-Z in the early hours of this morning, to address the diss.

His tweet read: "Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now! "

Twitter users were not buying that Eric really tweeted that and most are saying it was his wife who sent the tweet herself or forced him to tweet it.

See Twitter reactions below.

 
