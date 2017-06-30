 Episode two of #TheVoiceNigeria: which team are you on? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Episode two of #TheVoiceNigeria: which team are you on?

It was another night of mixed emotions as the second episode of The Voice Nigeria aired on Sunday 25th of June 2017 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153). With more amazing singing talents getting the coaches’ chairs turned, the blind auditions continue to fill our Sunday nights with much excitement.


Sunday’s episode ended with Annie and Itunu joining #TeamPatoranking while Kendrics and Daniel Diongoli who both got all four coaches’ chairs turned picked #TeamTimi. #TeamYemiAlade got Chris Rio and OgechiIhenacho and #TeamWaje got Paulyn and 20 year old Wilson Odini on the team.

Make sure you tune in to Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban every Sunday at 7pm Nigerian time to catch all the excitement with The Voice Nigeria, proudly sponsored by Airtel and Coca Cola, powered by YouTube.

For more information please visit www.africamagic.tv/thevoicenigeria

Get in on the conversation on social media with the hashtag #TheVoiceNigeria

IG: @thevoicenaija FB: www.facebook.com/thevoicenigeria Twitter: @thevoicenaija
Posted by at 6/30/2017 09:01:00 am

