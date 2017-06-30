Episode two of #TheVoiceNigeria: which team are you on?

Sunday’s episode ended with Annie and Itunu joining #TeamPatoranking while Kendrics and Daniel Diongoli who both got all four coaches’ chairs turned picked #TeamTimi. #TeamYemiAlade got Chris Rio and OgechiIhenacho and #TeamWaje got Paulyn and 20 year old Wilson Odini on the team.
