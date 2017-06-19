"Ensure you do a DNA test" Heartbroken Nigerian man advises men after finding out a baby boy presented by his girlfriend wasn't his

To mark Father's day on Sunday, a Nigerian man who goes by the name @mr_burly on IG, took to his page to call on men to carry out DNA tests on their children as he shared his own story. Read his story after the cut...
"I will tell a story!!! A story that brings so much pain to me, for a minute I thought I was his dad, my mom was super happy,the smile on her face the day I showed pictures of My little man to her. I paid all I was asked to pay. I mean,I was ready to spend my last cash on this little man ( his name ) NAJIB. I took full responsibility and did all she asked for. I was the best father to this little man,she didn't lack noting,any of my friends then will complain my spending on this Evil Lady. Happiness went sore on that Monday morning when I took my brother @iamstanchesta he came from Nigeria to Ghana just to see my son, nigga was so happy he thought he was already someone's uncle and then the whole truth unveiled. He was never my son, NAJIB was never my son. Girls can be so devilish.Don't just be fast to judge me if I act like an asshole towards you. Trust me I seen the dark side. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dad out there please try go for DNA be sure that child is yours.U won't be happy to walk my path. #beenhurt#amstrong #shouldhavebeenadadbynow#sad #lofegoeson".
4 comments:
Aha. The last time someone mentioned this, insecure bitches, aware that their secrets would be revealed were threatening his life. Next up, they'll claim only men are the evil ones.
Eyya. But what revealed the truth. This story is incomplete jare
Did ur brother do a dna on the kid when he went to visit?😂
Did your brother recognise her as an aristo back in nigeria
Abi sef, is your brother the father?
Because im not understanding how ur brother's visit to your son revealed the truth
hmmm yeah true talk bro....who has ears let him hear....
