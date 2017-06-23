Enjoy-Lagos discount booklet; over 300 pages of discounts on hundreds of products and services

ENJOY AFRICA will collate thousands of special offers and rebates from local retailers, and make them available to the public. Their quarterly publication would contain about 350 Coupon Pages of discounts worth over 5 million Naira. To be distributed to
• Domestic and International Airports
• Local and International Airlines
• Duty Free Shops
• Nigerian Embassies worldwide
• Hotels
• Shopping Malls
• Tourist, Arts and Culture Centres
“ENJOY LAGOS” also seeks to be the largest operator of Africa-tours in exposing tourists and visitors alike to Africa's endless picturesque beaches, sun-touched sand dunes, and open blue skies at an affordable cost.
This project is aimed at being the most trusted guide to discovering Africa's 54 countries each with its own proud history, flourishing arts and culture, diverse urban and rural inhabitants, and culinary indulgences through their discount offers.
In promoting travel, tourism and transport to and within Africa; ENJOY AFRICA will also be promoting the sustainable development and preservation of each country's unique cultural heritage in an effort to advocate for Africa as a leading global travel destination.
Enjoy Lagos is the ideal leisure handbook
For every household, it caters to every class of shoppers.
