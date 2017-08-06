Enjoy Comedy Central, Discovery & History channels on Compact

There’s so much you don’t want to miss on these Premium Channels
On Comedy Central, you can now catch Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle weekdays along with other favourites like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and the second season of Broad City.
For those that like factual documentary – get the best of it on History Channel with 101 people who changed the 20th century – this is a must see and knowledge we can all use.
And if adventure is your thing, then check out Cooper's Treasure a real-life treasure hunt series on Discovery Channel or get captivated with Naked and Afraid where two complete strangers are tasked with surviving in one of the world’s most extreme weather environments with no food, no water and no clothes.
Don’t miss any moment of the open window and get a taste of DStv premium, with Comedy Central on DStv channel 122; HISTORY on 186 and Discovery Channel on 121
Schedules for these channels and other information are available on www.dstv.com or you can follow DStv Nigeria on Instagram and Twitter.
No comments:
Post a Comment