Enhance Your Career; It pays to be a Chartered Logistics and Supply Chain Management Professional

The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM global) is a non-profit organization registered in the State of Nevada, with corporate Head office in United State of America, which consist of members who are involved in a diverse range of business activities or components of Supply Chain Management
such as Operation, Project, Logistics, Production, Transport, Shipping, Import/Export, Procurement, Stores, Warehousing, Supply and Materials Management disciplines etc.
CISCM Global Announces A 7 Weekends Executive Graduate
Conversion Programme
DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM
Supply Chain Management Professionals can attain a Professional certification by means of a certification exams developed by a third party, usually non-profit, certification entity. Supply chain professionals certification is highly valued by both individuals and recruiting companies as it guarantees a certain level of expertise on Supply Chain Body Management of Knowledge. There are several certification exams developed for Supply Chain Professionals including CISCM (Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management), APICS (The Association for Operations Management), CIWMM (Chartered Institute of Warehousing and Materials Management) and CISCM'S certification is called the Chartered Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). Another, Chartered Institute of Warehousing and Materials Management focused on the Stores, Warehousing and Inventory Management areas of Supply Chain Management, also called Supply management, is the main certifying body for Chartered Stores and Materials Manager with the designations having global reciprocity.
Graduate Conversion Programme For Whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Stores, Materials Mgt, Purchasing, Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the Governing Council from time to time.
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm and Sunday 12 noon – 5pm) only.
Course Fee: N150, 000
Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Learning method.
Installmental Payment: The course fee can be paid on installments.
Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.
Course/Subjects:
1. International Trade (Import and Export Mgt.
2. Purchasing and Supply Chain Management
3. Stores and Inventory Control Management
4. Logistics and Distributions Management
5. Materials and Production Planning and Control
6. Contract and Project Management
Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, USA.
2. Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and
3. Chartered Institute of Warehousing and Materials Management, after passing the Institute professional examinations.
The course duration is 7 weekends only.
Lectures Venue: COLLEGE OF SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT,
No. 57 Isheri Road Aguda, by County Bus Stop,
Ogba Ikeja Lagos State, Nigeria
Tel: +23409099135135, 0092348025486416
JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BOxa
fZmT8q9HmOcUl7aPzp
JOIN OUR US ONLINE: http://ciscmglobal.org/sc/
Or private whatsapp with Samuel on: 08025486416
Methods of Application:
You can download Membership Application Form via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.
Download Form: http://www.ciscmglobal.org/ind
ex.php/downloads
Fees:
APPLICATION FORM N10, 000
COURSE FEE N150, 000
Total Fees N160, 000 or $500 USD
------------------
Method of Payment: Payment could be made via Quickteller.com
or
contact 08025486416 for more info
or
contact 08025486416 for more info
Next lectures start on the 15th July 2017.
With Supply Chain Management, this is the process used to make raw material a finished product for the customer. This also entails marketing it effectively to the targeted population that are interested or requesting a specific item. Through this a strategic plan is in place from those in management in order to get what it is they are requesting out quickly and with high quality. One will grasp how manufacturing fits into an organization, and the importance of it. In fact, management is key in making all of this possible through excellent communication, and the use of software, including the Internet. Performance of the progression is constantly examined by the administration, so that no waste or non-value activities occur or are eliminated. By making everything efficient, the consumers get what they want in a timely manner with excellent quality. Everyone wins by taking part in making suggestions or having a part in putting together the finished product. Costs are reduced, and everyone is pleased with the outcome. The world is a better place because of it.
|
FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT The following addresses
|
ABUJA OFFICE
Suite D31, 3rd Floor, Dansiyal Plaza
Opp. NNPC Mega Filling Station,
Olusegun Obasanjo Way, CBD. Abuja
08052205072, 08033542772, 08093284918
|
WARRI / DELTA STATE
Macliban Consulting
No. 3, Effuru/Sapele Road, Enerhen Junction,
Warri, Delta State.
07036846518, 08026642673
|
United States of America
(International Headquarter)
Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management
311 S. Division Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703
State of Nevada, United States of America.
General Information, please mail: info@ciscmglobal.us
|
Nigeria Liaison Office:
Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management,
No. 57 Isheri Road Aguda, by County Bus Stop,
Ogba Ikeja Lagos State, Nigeria
Tel: +23409099135135, 0092348025486416
E-Mail: nigeria@ciscmglobal.or
|
PORT HARCOURT/ RIVERS STATE
56 Eligbolo Road, Off Rumuokoro Junction, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
+234 (0) 803 853 3630, +234 (0) 809 781 5083
|
Nigeria Liaison Office:
Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management,
No. 57 Isheri Road Aguda, by County Bus Stop,
Ogba Ikeja Lagos State, Nigeria
Tel: +23409099135135, 0092348025486416
E-Mail: nigeria@ciscmglobal.or
JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP:
………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Supply Chain Management Professional.
Yours faithfully .
Samuel, O. Masebinu, Esq.
B.Sc, MBA, M.Sc (Mgt), M.Phil, ACIPurS, ACIWM, ACMA,AMIMS (UK), AIPFM (UK), ANIMN (Chartered Marketer) ACPA, CPM (USA), CPMP, MICRM, MCISM (Ghana), CILT (UK), FRSA, FBMA (UK), FCIMS (Doctoral Fellow) USA.
Deputy Registrar,
Chartered Institute of Warehousing and Materials Management,
Tel: 2347038554668, 234-8025-486-416
www.cism-ng.org
cisminfo@yahoo.com
Chartered Institute of Warehousing and Materials Management,
Tel: 2347038554668, 234-8025-486-416
www.cism-ng.org
cisminfo@yahoo.com
No comments:
Post a Comment