 England's Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital and diagnosed with an Infection | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

England's Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital and diagnosed with an Infection

Buckingham Palace confirms that England's Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be able to attend the queen's speech today.

Philip is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, he was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits, the palace said. 
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is 96 and recently said he was stepping down from public events. He has suffered heart ailments in the past. The palace said the infection is related to a pre-existing condition. 
The queen is due to outline the government's legislative agenda in her speech today, instead Prince Charles will attend in Philip's place. 

The palace said Philip is being treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London after being admitted on Tuesday night.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 04:30:00 pm

2 comments:

Yorrick said...

he is 96 years old and he is still agile for his age. all thanks to the best healthcare that he is given because he is the

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

husband of monarchy which is a system i hate.

21 June 2017 at 16:41
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Get well soon


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts