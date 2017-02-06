 Emma Ugolee celebrate his sister who gave him one of her kidneys | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Emma Ugolee celebrate his sister who gave him one of her kidneys

TV host, Emma Ugolee took to his Instagram page to celebrate his sister who gave him one of her kidneys. He described her as a selfless woman and his superhero. He shared a photo of them as kids and wrote;


In the year 1983 she had no idea that in 2012 she was going to risk her life to safe her brothers by giving up a kidney. The amazing story of the most selfless human I know. My sister Shirley. I love you mama. My angel. Super hero . Meanwhile I don forget who tell me say I too cross leg. Shey you see now say to blow guy dey my dna. I dey blow guy sleep sef. Dey there.
