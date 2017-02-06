In the year 1983 she had no idea that in 2012 she was going to risk her life to safe her brothers by giving up a kidney. The amazing story of the most selfless human I know. My sister Shirley. I love you mama. My angel. Super hero . Meanwhile I don forget who tell me say I too cross leg. Shey you see now say to blow guy dey my dna. I dey blow guy sleep sef. Dey there.
Friday, 2 June 2017
Emma Ugolee celebrate his sister who gave him one of her kidneys
