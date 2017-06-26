Elle Macpherson spotted on a date with Brad Pitt amidst reports she's split from her husband

There was reportedly a lot of flirting going on as the 53-year-old supermodel could barely keep her hands off the actor who has been named the sexiest man alive multiple times.
"They definitely seemed cosy together, like a couple on an intimate date," a source told New Idea. "She was touching his arm a lot and flicking her hair over her shoulder. There was a lot of flirting going on."
The source also mentioned that Brad, 53, seemed to be enjoying himself and laughed at everything she said during their meeting at the LA nightclub. Brad and Elle first met on the set of Friends in 1999 when Brad was still dating Jennifer Aniston.
Elle, who is a mother of two boys from a previous relationship (a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old), reportedly moved out of the house she shared with her property developer husband only weeks ago.
