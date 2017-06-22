Eid-El-Fitri: FG declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

To celebrate the Eid-El-Fitri, the Federal Government has declared Monday June 26th and Tuesday June 27th as public holiday.
Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.
He urged Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.
5 comments:
GOOD RIDDANCE!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Long holiday
So I have five good days
From Friday till Tuesday
God is good
@Galore
God is great we are to enjoin the Muslim festival
Yay
