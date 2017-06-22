 Eid-El-Fitri: FG declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Eid-El-Fitri: FG declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

To celebrate the Eid-El-Fitri, the Federal Government has declared Monday June 26th and Tuesday June 27th as public holiday. Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.

He urged Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.
