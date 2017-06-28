Reacting to his statement, Ebonyi state house of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, posted this open letter to him on her Facebook page, inquiring why he has no factory situated in the South East.
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
Ebonyi lawmaker,Maria Ude Nwachi writes open letter to Aliko Dangote, asks why he has no factory in the South East
16 comments:
It's simple economics. Meanwhile, na he Dangote factory go help for east? Would a Dangote factory located in the East make FG provide infrastructure in the East?
Abeg second bass jor!
dangote's opinion that if they were gainfully employed, they would not have come out to make such a divisive statement has no basis. why hasn't other groups issued ultimatums?
the yorubas also have unemployed youths yet they have not issued any threats to any ethnic group in nigeria.
good question
MUMU IGBO PEOPLE BE GOING TO OTHER PEOPLE'S LAND TO DEVELOP IT FOR THEM...
Because Igbo are parasites, I dislike that tribe more than anything!
Una own no dey even build for una side, you want someone else to build?
Ridiculous!
Every Igbo Man that have companies and big investments outside the eastern region should disgraced and insulted in his community because they got no brain.
Na now this one wake up mumu..nuel
Madam Afikpo, Dangote is not the government. He is a private investor. He can put his money wherever he feels like.
How many investments do you, Madam Afikpo, have in the north-north?
Nigeria has neverbeen and that is seen in the way the hausa- Fulanis behaves, just that our Igbo brothers listen
If you tell them to come home and establish, they won't hear.
Many IGBO people are fool.. mumu.. they will be investing and bulding masions and investment in another mans land... why the east they call it village.
So that he will maybe lose his factor to Biafra country in near future.
Keep disliking..tribalistic bigot.
@ Maria Ude... Dangote is a private investor not the government...You cant tell him where to invest his money.Thats an inappropriate question you have asked Dangote. Its the government's mandate to provide infrastructure and unemployment. Rich individual like Dangote can only support in their own convinient way. Na him born you?
dem dey afraid of witches and wizard ni!
