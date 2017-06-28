 Ebonyi lawmaker,Maria Ude Nwachi writes open letter to Aliko Dangote, asks why he has no factory in the South East | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Ebonyi lawmaker,Maria Ude Nwachi writes open letter to Aliko Dangote, asks why he has no factory in the South East

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday, said it is the problem of unemployment that caused the Arewa youths to give Igbos residing in the North the October 1st ultimatum to leave the region. Dangote opined that if they were gainfully employed, they would not have come out to make such a divisive statement.

Reacting to his statement, Ebonyi state house of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, posted this open letter to him on her Facebook page, inquiring why he has no factory situated in the South East.
16 comments:

Anonymous said...

It's simple economics. Meanwhile, na he Dangote factory go help for east? Would a Dangote factory located in the East make FG provide infrastructure in the East?

Abeg second bass jor!

28 June 2017 at 12:49
Bukola said...

dangote's opinion that if they were gainfully employed, they would not have come out to make such a divisive statement has no basis. why hasn't other groups issued ultimatums?

the yorubas also have unemployed youths yet they have not issued any threats to any ethnic group in nigeria.

28 June 2017 at 12:50
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

good question

28 June 2017 at 12:52
OSINANL said...

MUMU IGBO PEOPLE BE GOING TO OTHER PEOPLE'S LAND TO DEVELOP IT FOR THEM...

28 June 2017 at 12:52
Anonymous said...

Because Igbo are parasites, I dislike that tribe more than anything!

28 June 2017 at 12:57
Anonymous said...

Una own no dey even build for una side, you want someone else to build?
Ridiculous!

28 June 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

Every Igbo Man that have companies and big investments outside the eastern region should disgraced and insulted in his community because they got no brain.

28 June 2017 at 13:14
Anonymous said...

Na now this one wake up mumu..nuel

28 June 2017 at 13:15
Anonymous said...

Madam Afikpo, Dangote is not the government. He is a private investor. He can put his money wherever he feels like.

How many investments do you, Madam Afikpo, have in the north-north?

28 June 2017 at 13:17
Valentine Ginikachi said...

Nigeria has neverbeen and that is seen in the way the hausa- Fulanis behaves, just that our Igbo brothers listen

28 June 2017 at 13:25
Anonymous said...

If you tell them to come home and establish, they won't hear.

28 June 2017 at 13:30
Akpunonu dorcas said...

Many IGBO people are fool.. mumu.. they will be investing and bulding masions and investment in another mans land... why the east they call it village.

28 June 2017 at 13:31
Anonymous said...

So that he will maybe lose his factor to Biafra country in near future.

28 June 2017 at 13:46
Anonymous said...

Keep disliking..tribalistic bigot.

28 June 2017 at 13:46
Anonymous said...

@ Maria Ude... Dangote is a private investor not the government...You cant tell him where to invest his money.Thats an inappropriate question you have asked Dangote. Its the government's mandate to provide infrastructure and unemployment. Rich individual like Dangote can only support in their own convinient way. Na him born you?

28 June 2017 at 13:47
Anonymous said...

dem dey afraid of witches and wizard ni!

28 June 2017 at 13:50

