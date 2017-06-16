Eating fried potatoes two or more times a week doubles your risk of early death - New study

The study tracked 4,440 people aged 45 to 79 over a period of eight years to study osteoarthritis. This research team decided to momentarily set aside the main issue of osteoarthritis and look at participants' consumption of potatoes.
So the researchers divided study participants into subgroups based on how frequently they ate potatoes each week. Over the eight years, a total of 236 of the participants died.
Analyzing the data for each group, Veronese and his team found that those who ate fried potatoes two to three times each week doubled their chance of dying early compared to those who ate no fried potatoes. French fries, potato chips, hash browns and any other preparation requiring a fryer are all included under the umbrella of "fried potatoes".
Age or sex of participants did not influence the result, but the data showed men were more likely than women and younger participants were more likely than older participants to enjoy the fried food.
The study was led by Dr. Nicola Veronese, lead author of the study and a scientist at the National Research Council in Padova, Italy.
3 comments:
This is serious oh.But the details of the research are sketchy
Am so sure this doesn't apply to Nigerians, if not, half of the population in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka would be dead by now, especially those who stay around SUB n Odenigwe axis
Lol. Abi .rily if we follow all d whites say, we won't eat anytin oh.
Post a Comment