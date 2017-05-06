Earn a globally recognised degree at one of Austalia's premier universities, Choose Curtin University. Last minute application ongoing for July 2017 intake

At Curtin University we are constantly evolving to make tomorrow better.
We are ranked Second in the world for Engineering (Mineral and Mining) according to QS ranking of world Universities by subject March 2017. Curtin University is also ranked as a top 100 University in the following subject areas;
· Engineering- (Petroleum, Subsea Engineering, Chemical Engineering)
· Arts and Design
· Nursing
· Earth and Marine Sciences
· Education
· Sports related Subjects
Curtin University has excellent and world class learning facilities and currently ranks just outside the top 100 universities worldwide in the following subjects;
Agriculture and Forestry, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Psychology, Materials Science, Economics and Econometrics, and Physics and Astronomy.
At Curtin University, we are truly Western Australia’s largest and most Multicultural University with a unique blend of cultures and people from Africa, Asia, Europe and America to form a truly Global University. We offer practical, internationally recognized courses that are designed with direct input from industry. That way, our students graduate with the skills and knowledge they need in the ever changing Global Marketplace.
International Graduates who study at Curtin University for at least 2 years may be eligible for a post study work visa.
Our Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses include;
1. Business Management and Law
2. Agriculture and Environment
3. Information Technology and Computing
4. Physical Sciences and Mathematics
5. Health Sciences
6. Engineering and Mining
7. Arts and Creative studies
8. Education
9. Architecture and Construction
APPLICATIONS are currently ongoing for the JULY 2017 academic intake.
Please click on this link to register your interest https://curtinuniversity.typeform.com/to/luLzOD
For more details contact;
JOSEPH UJAH
Curtin University in-country Representative
British Canadian International Education Ltd (BCIE)
Address: Valley View Plaza, 4th floor, 99 Opebi Road Ikeja Lagos.
Phone number: 08069304438, 013427674
Email: curtin_nigeria@bcie.com
BCIE ABUJA
British Canadian International Education
24B Djibouti Crescent, off Freetown Street,
Behind Rockview Hotel, the 5th Building after Zartech
Wuse 2
Abuja
Tel: 081-714-95-402
Mobile: 07036133394
Email: govt@bcie.co.uk
BCIE PORT HARCOURT
2nd Floor , F.H. Jumbo House
80, Aba Road, Opposite Govt Craft Centre.
Mobile: 07085010020
Email: manager_ph@bcie.co.uk
BCIE IBADAN OFFICE
2nd Floor, The Horizon Office Complex,
Vitas Bus stop, Ring Road, Ibadan
Mobile: 02-2913532, 08171684741
Email: manager_ibadan@bcie.co.uk
