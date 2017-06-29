 E-Money celebrates his wife on her birthday, shares stunning photos of her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

E-Money celebrates his wife on her birthday, shares stunning photos of her

5 Star Music CEO, E-Money took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife who turned a year older today. He shared stunning new photos of her and wrote;
"Birthdays come and go. But our love and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come. I am truly blessed to have a person like you in my life.Happy birthday to the love of my life. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight when we blow out the candles and turn out the lights. Darling here`s wishing you a life always full of happiness. See u soon. london here I come" - More photos after the cut..
Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:37:00 am

5 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy birthday 🎂 to her

29 June 2017 at 11:39
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Happy birthday to her.

29 June 2017 at 11:41
OSINANL said...

HBD TO HER

29 June 2017 at 11:47
Anonymous said...

Hbd jully baby omo commando...we r proud of u

29 June 2017 at 11:57
grace said...

Happy birthday wish her God's blessing.

29 June 2017 at 12:17

