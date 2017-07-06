Duncan Mighty gifts his wife a new car as push present (photos)

Singer, Duncan Mighty who just welcomed his second child with his wife bought her a new car as a push present. He shared photos of his son sitting on top of the car on his Instagram page and captioned it;
"God bless u wifey, words can't express the joy in my heart, u have always loved red and here is it for u baby...... I love u...... #mywifemyeverything#bestdad #proudfather" - More photos after the cut.
4 comments:
'Here it is for you baby' like say she go grab am through Instagram. Cant you present it to her at home and close the topic? Na wa. If it isnt on social media you wont rest. Congrats to her all the same😋
O di mma
Congrats to her
Phc Ist Ashawo Customer
Post a Comment