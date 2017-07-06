 Duncan Mighty gifts his wife a new car as push present (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Duncan Mighty gifts his wife a new car as push present (photos)

Singer, Duncan Mighty who just welcomed his second child with his wife bought her a new car as a push present. He shared photos of his son sitting on top of the car on his Instagram page and captioned it;
"God bless u wifey, words can't express the joy in my heart, u have always loved red and here is it for u baby...... I love u...... #mywifemyeverything#bestdad #proudfather" - More photos after the cut.



Posted by at 6/07/2017 04:09:00 pm

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

'Here it is for you baby' like say she go grab am through Instagram. Cant you present it to her at home and close the topic? Na wa. If it isnt on social media you wont rest. Congrats to her all the same😋

7 June 2017 at 16:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

O di mma

7 June 2017 at 16:40
ken christy said...

Congrats to her

7 June 2017 at 17:10
Anonymous said...

Phc Ist Ashawo Customer

7 June 2017 at 17:17

Post a Comment

