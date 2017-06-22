Dubai Police rescue German national who attempted to livestream his suicide from a mountain

A rescue chopper was also sent to the scene to save the young man's life, as the medical team onboard administer the first aids needed before he was rushed to the Saqr Hospital for treatment and medical care. An informed source confirmed that man whose name wasn't given is now in a stable condition.
"It was only late at night, mostly around 2am until the young man's condition got stable, but he is still hospitalized, and shall not be discharged until he thoroughly gets well."
2 comments:
Many things are happening. Who knows why he wished to take his life. Sad.
As this life take sweet reach naim person won die? Nawa oooooooo
See what a popular celebrity was caught doing on camera click here to watch the video lets make this viral.
Post a Comment