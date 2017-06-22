 Dubai Police rescue German national who attempted to livestream his suicide from a mountain | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Dubai Police rescue German national who attempted to livestream his suicide from a mountain

A German man who was distressed due to a family dispute and attempted to commit suicide from the Ras Al Khaimah mountains in Dubai, was rescued by Police on Tuesday night. According to Gulf News, the German national tried to broadcast his suicide on Facebook live, but was seen by his brother - who reported the event to the RAK Police that rushed to the scene in a record time and rescued the man's life.
A rescue chopper was also sent to the scene to save the young man's life, as the medical team onboard administer the first aids needed before he was rushed to the Saqr Hospital for treatment and medical care. An informed source confirmed that man whose name wasn't given is now in a stable condition.
"It was only late at night, mostly around 2am until the young man's condition got stable, but he is still hospitalized, and shall not be discharged until he thoroughly gets well."
Ike Louisa said...

Many things are happening. Who knows why he wished to take his life. Sad.

22 June 2017 at 06:01
Anonymous said...

As this life take sweet reach naim person won die? Nawa oooooooo

22 June 2017 at 06:33

