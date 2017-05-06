 Dubai Countdown!!! Don't miss this opportunity to hang out with Banky W in Dubai | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Dubai Countdown!!! Don't miss this opportunity to hang out with Banky W in Dubai

Kindly Follow the steps below to participate. Winning is simple. 

Step 1: Follow @visitdubai.af on Instagram (This is compulsory) Step 2: Stream the new album #SongsAboutU on @_musicplus.
Simply click http://mpjamz.com/x/60d5e2b09  or send 93 to 5900 for MTN users. Other networks can download music plus from the Google store or Play store and subscribe from Facebook. Subscription can be paid with any bank debit card.  

Top 5 people who stream the album will win. It is that Simple. 
 
OR:
Step 2b: Watch the Kololo video  on YouTube. Create a 1 minute video for my new song #Kololo. Upload to Instagram, tag @visitdubai.af, myself and use the hashtag #BankyWDubaiGiveaway so we can see it. Top 5 favorite videos with highest likes get an exciting all-expense paid trip 2 Dubai.

Each winner will be able to take a companion. Now that’s simply magic! 20 people going to Duai from MusicPlus courtesy Dubai Tourism. Text 93 to 5900 today!

#summerinDubai #desertSafari #burjkalifa #MeetnGreet #loyaltyrewards #MusicIsTheKey #MusicPlusYou #MusicPlus
