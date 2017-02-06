Drug Trafficking: Court sentences Mother of 3 to death after she was caught with drugs in her Vagina (Photo)

A 40-year-old Kenyan woman was on Sunday, 28th of May sentenced to death by a Malaysian High Court after she was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine four years ago.
The mother of three was arrested on November 30, 2013, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Malaysian Daily Express reports that Rose Achieng Ojala had stuffed three capsules of the drug into her private part and swallowed another 68 capsules, all weighing about 400gm.
On the day she was arrested, an Immigration officer noticed that she was behaving suspiciously during the regular luggage inspection.
While she was being searched, the immigration officer found three capsules of methamphetamine weighing more than 20g in her underwear.
The woman, who claimed she was pregnant, was later taken to the Serdang Hospital, where an X-ray examination revealed that she had swallowed 68 capsules of the drug weighing more than 380gm.
She confessed to the immigration officer that it was her boyfriend who had stuffed the capsules into her private parts before she boarded the flight.
It was also reported that the single mother who allegedly suffered from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), had fainted before the proceedings and had to be taken into the courtroom in a wheelchair.
In convicting Ojala, the judge said the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.
"You are found guilty and there is no other punishment under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1962 except the death sentence," he said.
