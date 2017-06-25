Drama as man interrupts wife’s burial in Anambra, throws her corpse on the floor (Photos)

There was a mild drama in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra state as mourners who were attending a burial ceremony were shocked when the man whose wife was to be buried got into a fight with his in-laws, causing the woman's body to fall out of the coffin. The incident was said to have occurred on the 23rd of June, 2017.
According to a report by CFRMagazine, the man identified as “Who Know Man” married two wives but had issues with the first wife, who died 3 years ago. However, because of the unresolved issue, he refused to bury his first wife and abandoned her in the mortuary.
It was also reported that the first wife was still being kept in the mortuary for 3 years when the man's second wife suddenly died. He then concluded on burying the second wife while the first one was still in the mortuary, a decision which was strongly opposed by the elders of the village.
The elders reportedly told him that according to Igbo tradition and custom, the first wife who had been in the mortuary for 3 years was supposed to be laid to rest first before his second wife but the man due to his long beef with his first wife's family ignored the tradition and scheduled the burial ceremony (for the second wife) on Friday, 23rd June 2017.
On the day of the supposed burial for the second wife, the family of the first wife led by the elder retrieved her body from the mortuary and stormed the burial ceremony as to lay their late sister to rest during the lying in state of the second wife.
While trying to bury the first wife in the grave meant for the second wife they were confronted by the man and his relations which resulted in a fight in the presence mourners attending the burial.
One of the coffins was disrespected as it was thrown to the floor when the fight broke out.
Fortunately, the family of the first wife succeeded in burying their daughter in the space dug for the second wife, after some men of the Nigerian police led by DPO, SP Lucky, arrived at the scene to weigh into the situation.
