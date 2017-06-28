Drama as Chief exhumes man’s body for failing to attend communal labour while alive (Photos)

According to Accra FM, the Chief’s order was as a result of a failure of the now deceased to attend communal labor when he was alive.
The Chief was quoted to have said that all residents who default on communal labor will not be buried on his land.
The reports also stated that Nana Twum Barima V had over the years warned Koo Emma several times when he was alive that he would not be allowed to be buried in the community upon his demise, a threat the chief carried out when Koo Emma died and was buried on Monday, June 26, 2017.
The body was subsequently exhumed and left along the way for a while before some kind-hearted villagers took the body and deposited it at the community lorry station.
Information available to Ghana’s Critical News has it that, there are some chieftaincy disputes which could have led to the sad occurrence. The dispute is between the Asene and Asona families in the community. The deceased is a member of the Asona family who is fighting the Asene family which Nana Twum is a member.
However, the family of late Koo Emma is angery with Chief's decision while some residents are calling for an amicable solution to the matter so that the Chief and Elders can allow the body to be burried as soon as possible to curb any outbreak of diseases.
