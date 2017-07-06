Drama as cheating husband & sister-in-law get stuck during sex and were separated by a witch doctor live on camera (Video)

The unending Kenyan trend struck the Residents of Nakuru’s Tanners on Tuesday June 6th when a 55-year-old man was found stuck while having sex with his sister-in-law at a hotel in the town.
Nairobi News reports that the father of five had left his home in Kisii supposedly on a trip to Mombasa to purchase a family car after selling a piece of land only to end up in a hotel in Nakuru with his sister-in-law, who is a student.
After enjoying a night of marathon sex, things suddenly turned way bad for the two lovebirds when they attempted to disengage themselves.
Upon crying out loud in pains, the hotel management broke the door of their hotel room and saw the pair stuck to each other.
As word disseminated around the neighborhood, hundreds of people stormed the hotel including the man's wife who claims that she had charmed her husband to expose him.
According to the reports, the woman at first demanded to be paid some ‘good amount of money’ before she could separate the busted couple. She, however, agreed to have them taken to the witch doctor for separation.
The love birds were paraded in bed sheets to where the witchdoctor, who identified herself as Annet Mutheu, was.
On arrival at Mutheu’s place, Nabwire’s sister pleaded for her mercy screaming,
“My sister, I’m exhausted, come, let’s talk. My sister, I’ve been ashamed today.”
Ms. Margaret Nabwire, said she took the drastic measure of seeking the services of a witchdoctor after neighbors told her that her husband has been cheating on her.
“I have been married to him for more than 20 years and we have five children. Today l decided to teach him a lesson. I paid the witchdoctor Sh 40,000 for assistance,” the crying mother said.
Before the separation, the witchdoctor directed the lovers to ask for forgiveness and after they pleaded guilty she untied two huge pencil-shaped stick and the man breathed a sigh of relief while shouting, “Thank you, my wife, thank you.”
The witchdoctor said she uses 'kamuti' with names of either the wife or husband and ties it with a string until the cheating spouse is caught.
Watch the shameful video below..
17 comments:
Choi!
If any woman do this me, I go send her out of my house. Nonsense
Always in Kenya that such happens
Is this a joke or an advert for this so called witch doctor. Shuo!
Kenyan people and dis gum gum,thank God am a full time Naija
Witchcraft! Of course its REAL!
There have been countless incident like this, yet the stupid cheating ones will still go ahead to cheat. Same case with armed robbers. Kia sister-inlaw and brother-inlaw period
Na wa oooo
It's not a joke! Men are really cheating a lot nowadays
Chai! Hudda Monroe where art thou? I am laughing in swahili.
thanks for the reply.
This thing don dey too much oh
Was he with a man abi woman,the woman was even a family so which one is men cheat alot.
Am so going to Kenyan next week to meet this Lady to expose my evil step using charm in my father
you will always hear of such from Kenya alone...
Only in Africa
