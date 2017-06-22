Dozens dead and many more injured in suicide car bombing in Afghanistan

According to the governor of Helmand province, Hayatullah Hayat, most of the people killed in the explosion were civilians who likely had gathered there to collect salaries ahead of the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
He said the attack outside the Kabul Bank in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, also wounded 60 people.
Speaking to Associated Press, Haji Moladad Tobagar, health director in Lashkargah said that the hospital received 25 bodies after the attack, as well as 60 wounded.
He says he fears an even higher casualty toll as more victims were being brought in. The discrepancies in the casualty tolls could not immediately be reconciled.
