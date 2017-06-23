Don’t miss The Voice Nigeria every Sunday on Africa Magic, exclusively on DStv!

At the end of Sunday’s episode, first time coach Yemi Alade signed on her first three as Ifeoma Onu, Jahnomso Ilem and Olanrewaju Omowa joined #TeamYemiAlade, while #TeamTimi signed on Emmanuel Precious and Jahtell. Favour Idugbe who got all four coaches very excited and Afolayan Adeleke joined #TeamPatoranking, while #TeamWaje signed on Zorah Julius.
Season two of the Voice Nigeria is off to a thrilling start and there is even more excitement to come in future episodes!
Remember to stay tuned to Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban every Sunday at 7pm to catch all the excitement with The Voice Nigeria, proudly sponsored by Airtel and Coca Cola, powered by YouTube
For more mind blowing performances from the previous show, please visit www.africamagic.tv/thevoice
