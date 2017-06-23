 Don’t miss The Voice Nigeria every Sunday on Africa Magic, exclusively on DStv! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Don’t miss The Voice Nigeria every Sunday on Africa Magic, exclusively on DStv!

The most popular singing competition in Africa, The Voice Nigeria, returned on Sunday the 18th of June 2017 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153). The coaches got the show running with a medley of their individual tracks and this set the stage for the contestants’ blind auditions which followed.


At the end of Sunday’s episode, first time coach Yemi Alade signed on her first three as Ifeoma Onu, Jahnomso Ilem and Olanrewaju Omowa joined #TeamYemiAlade, while #TeamTimi signed on Emmanuel Precious and Jahtell.  Favour Idugbe who got all four coaches very excited and Afolayan Adeleke joined #TeamPatoranking, while #TeamWaje signed on Zorah Julius.

Season two of the Voice Nigeria is off to a thrilling start and there is even more excitement to come in future episodes!

Remember to stay tuned to Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban every Sunday at 7pm to catch all the excitement with The Voice Nigeria, proudly sponsored by Airtel and Coca Cola, powered by YouTube

For more mind blowing performances from the previous show, please visit www.africamagic.tv/thevoice 

Posted by at 6/23/2017 09:00:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts