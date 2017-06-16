 "Don't make a single person your best friend if you are married - Nigerian pastor | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

"Don't make a single person your best friend if you are married - Nigerian pastor

Igwe Ogbonnaya, the Senior Pastor of His Dominion Ministries International, Lagos, has advised married people not to have single persons as best friends. He took to Facebook few hours ago to dish out the advise;
"Don't make a single person your best friends if you are married. But you can make a married one your best friends if you are single. (Okwu ntabire nime onye nwa anyi) he wrote.



12 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

If I hear...

16 June 2017 at 17:36
Anonymous said...

Arrant nonsense!some married folks r worse Dan single people.so marriage is now a criteria for choosing friends.man of God indeed!

16 June 2017 at 17:42
Prince lexton said...

Is he a pastor or showbiz DJ?

16 June 2017 at 17:42
hrm paul said...

So this one na pastor with him fake awilo colorful hair and ajegunle sun shade dis one no b pastor at all tufiakwa nothing like christ like and holiness in dis one him one b like oristemi Femi thug

16 June 2017 at 17:48
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

U can make married woman your friend so that u can snatch her husband. We hear u pastor!!!!!

16 June 2017 at 17:52
Anonymous said...

Cheap publicity stunt

16 June 2017 at 17:53
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Pls it's both sides, pastor don't be selfish now...


16 June 2017 at 17:58
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

Mr pastor!! But you are just saying the same thing nah, abi na only me notice this??

16 June 2017 at 17:59
Anonymous said...

How do u lead ur congregation with such advice? U r such a bad adviser

16 June 2017 at 18:00
Anonymous said...

Sadly, he is right. When I was a teeny bopper, I would dispute this theory. Many moons later, I totally agree. A single person is free in spirit and thoughts and could influence the married counterpart. Temptation could set in, resulting in spouse snatching, also, jealousy could rear its ugly head with each one on the other side feeling left out of a good thing. It's just life. Birds of the same feather, flock together.

16 June 2017 at 18:01
Edward said...

whatever. so anybody that is married automatically becomes an intelligent and wise

person? these pastors are just too silly. funny enough their followers would take the advice.

16 June 2017 at 18:07
sheila okeke said...

What a senseless talk, u should rather advice singles to beware of married people cos married peeps this days are worst

16 June 2017 at 18:08

