"Don't make a single person your best friends if you are married. But you can make a married one your best friends if you are single. (Okwu ntabire nime onye nwa anyi) he wrote.
Friday, 16 June 2017
"Don't make a single person your best friend if you are married - Nigerian pastor
12 comments:
Arrant nonsense!some married folks r worse Dan single people.so marriage is now a criteria for choosing friends.man of God indeed!
Is he a pastor or showbiz DJ?
So this one na pastor with him fake awilo colorful hair and ajegunle sun shade dis one no b pastor at all tufiakwa nothing like christ like and holiness in dis one him one b like oristemi Femi thug
U can make married woman your friend so that u can snatch her husband. We hear u pastor!!!!!
Pls it's both sides, pastor don't be selfish now...
Mr pastor!! But you are just saying the same thing nah, abi na only me notice this??
How do u lead ur congregation with such advice? U r such a bad adviser
Sadly, he is right. When I was a teeny bopper, I would dispute this theory. Many moons later, I totally agree. A single person is free in spirit and thoughts and could influence the married counterpart. Temptation could set in, resulting in spouse snatching, also, jealousy could rear its ugly head with each one on the other side feeling left out of a good thing. It's just life. Birds of the same feather, flock together.
whatever. so anybody that is married automatically becomes an intelligent and wise
person? these pastors are just too silly. funny enough their followers would take the advice.
What a senseless talk, u should rather advice singles to beware of married people cos married peeps this days are worst
