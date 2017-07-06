Donald Trump's word of the year 'covfefe' could be used for Undies, Beer or Coffee as entrepreneurs goes to court to seek right.

According to the report, brands such as PJs, panties, thongs, bras, clogs and at least one brewery have all filed to own the right to attach it to their product, while another man wants it for a coffee brew.
So far, footwear brand, Clogs is the front-runner in the battle to use the word 'Covfefe'.
The confusing word was tweeted by US President Donald Trump when he wrote:
Drivers in at least 21 states have already claimed their “covfefe” vanity plate , including California, North Carolina, Maine, and Nebraska since Trump sent out his tweet early Wednesday morning last week, according to CNN.
