'Donald Trump's planned state visit should be called off' - London Mayor, Sadiq Khan says

In his response, Sadiq Khan in an interview the UK's Channel 4 News reiterated that he thought a planned state visit to the UK for Trump should be called off. In his words,
'I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for. When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity, but you call them out when they are wrong. And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."
