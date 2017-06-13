Donald Trump tweets after losing travel ban ruling again in Appeals Court

The administration has already sought a Supreme Court review of a similar decision issued last month by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, in Richmond Trump has insisted that the measure is necessary to prevent possible terrorist attacks and protect national security.
In its opinion, the Ninth Circuit said it concluded that Trump "exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress." The judges also wrote that Trump's order violates provisions that "prohibit nationality-based discrimination and require the president to follow a specific process when setting the annual cap on the admission of refugees."
The decision, from a three-judge panel, was unanimous. It was issued jointly by Judges Michael Daly Hawkins, Ronald M. Gould and Richard A. Paez. All three were appointed by President Bill Clinton.
