Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris climate agreement

Keeping true to his campaign promise of puling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, US President, Donald Trump has just made the announcement. At an event at the White House Rose Garden this evening, Trump said,
'I don’t want anything to get in our way, Therefore, in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States. So we’re getting out but we’ll start to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair.’
'as someone who cares deeply about the environment, as I do, I cannot in good conscience support a deal which harms the United States, which it does'.
6 comments:
Linda Ikeji, please bring back our LIS
Now the liberals should go hang themselves, Obama sold this his useless idea to the entire world.
Thank God America now has a brain that works, most people actually don't know that this Paris climate agreement actually means robbing the entire world's account dry for an idea that literally can't work.
To hell with the Paris deal.
Good jod POTUS Trump.
hate him or not, Nigeria as a Country needs
him # keeping to campaign promise.
Trump's only agenda seems to be to destroy Obama's policies either good or bad...well
We have an example in Buhari, who had no agenda, but simply anti Jonathan. We'll just watch how this ends. In any case, this should be good news for traditional carbon emitting energy aka oil producing countries. Nigeria being one.
Fantastic!!!
Weldone trump
Post a Comment