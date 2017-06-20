Donald Trump mourns the death of Otto Warmbier who died days after he was released from North Korea

US President, Donald Trump is mourning the death of Otto Warmbier, who was held in North Korea for 15 months. 22 year old Otto Warmbier died barely one week after the US and his family secured the release of Warmbier ,who had been in a coma for about a year, from North Korea.
Mourning him, Donald Trump and his wife offered their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Otto Warmbier saying:
"There's nothing more tragic than to loose a child in the prime of life'.
Otto was a student at the University of Virginia when he traveled in a group to Pyongyang. On the day he was supposed to leave the country to return home to the US on January 2, he was arrested and detained at the airport.
North Korean authorities accused him of committing a hostile act against the country by stealing a propaganda poster from the hotel he was staying in.
He was kept there after giving a tearful press conference and was not seen again until last week when he was carried off a private medical plane upon his return to the US.
According to reports, he was given a sleeping pill but he never woke up from that sleep.
