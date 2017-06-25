 'Don Jazzy knows in his heart he is begging me' - Dbanj says as he replies a troll on twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

'Don Jazzy knows in his heart he is begging me' - Dbanj says as he replies a troll on twitter

Just incase you are wondering why Kokomaster, Dbanj is trending on Twitter here's the gist. Last night, Dbanj held the listening party for his new album as a Pre-BET event in Los Angeles and stars like Blac Chyna, Bernice Burgos and others were in attendance.

He shared red caret photos from the event on twitter and a fan replied him saying, 'I don't know where you are heading but guy you need don Jazzy'.

In his response, Dbanj said, 'Are you also on d Payroll? Even @donjazzy knows in his heart he is begging me.. You madt bruh? Lol.. Jazzy Come carry ur people o'. See something else he tweeted after the cut
 
