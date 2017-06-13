 Doctors are being ordered to perform virginity test on underage girls in Russia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Doctors are being ordered to perform virginity test on underage girls in Russia

Doctors in Russia have been ordered to carry out virginity test on underage girls. The test is to be done on girls under the age of 16 to gain evidence of sexual activity in the girls.
 The doctors are mandated to inform police about cases when virginity has been lost and also in cases where pregnancy or abortion has occurred.

The order was given by the Russian Investigative Committee and instructs doctors to check the “integrity of the hymen” and look for signs of damage. 
This has sparked a public outcry from gynecologists and politicians alike who believe the checks will discourage young girls from seeing the doctor when they need to. In spite of the outrage, health minister Vladimir Shuldyakov said doctors must follow the order and “inform police about all cases when virginity was lost as well as about cases of pregnancies and abortions involving girls under 16 years old.”

The order is coming just months after domestic violence was partially decriminalized in the country such that domestic abusers get less punishment, thereby putting women's rights in jeopardy.
